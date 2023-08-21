'Unspeakable': Judge Hatchett testifies against former Bleckley sheriff ahead of guilty plea

Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody plead guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in a Cobb County courtroom Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kris Coody is officially off the job and guilty of misdemeanor sexual battery.

He plead guilty Monday morning in a Cobb County courtroom, admitting to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett in a Cobb County hotel bar last year.

Hatchett was attending the Georgia Sheriffs' Association Conference with US Marshall and former Dekalb County Sheriff Thomas Brown.

Brown testified Monday that he brought Hatchett with him to help her network for her consulting business.

"I wanted to introduce her to some sheriffs and deputies, so I invited her there," he explained to Judge Carl Bowers.

He introduced Hatchett to Coody, and turned to speak with someone else. When I turned back around, he saw Coody's hand on Hatchett's breast.

"I saw his hand on her chest and immediately removed it. And directed to him, 'What are you doing?' And immediately removed Judge Hatchett from the scene," he said.

During the proceedings, Hatchett spoke about the impact Coody's action has had on her.

"This has cut me to the core," Hatchett said in her testimony.

Several supporters, including Brown, watched as she took the stand, detailed what Coody did and described how it's affected her.

"For this man to come up and violate me like he did is unspeakable," Hatchett told the judge.

Hatchett said the assault left her shaken, but she's grateful for the support she's received.

She wondered about victims who have come before her as a judge who didn't have that support.

"To be on this side of this is very difficult," she said.

After Coody's plea, Judge Carl Bowers sentenced him to 12 months of probation, and 40 hours of community service.

Coody must also pay a $500 fine, and take an alcohol and drug abuse course, which his attorney says he's completed already. Coody must also submit to a psychosexual evaluation.

Judge Bowers also told Coody he is not to have any contact with Hatchett. He told Coody if he violates that order: "I will lock you up. That is not a threat. It's a promise."

Coody declined an interview after the hearing, but he sent us a statement. He apologized to Hatchett and said he didn't intend to touch the judge, but said he was careless.

You can read his whole statement here:

This morning I plead Guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cobb County State Court. To be clear, I had no intent to touch Ms. Hatchett inappropriately. Unfortunately, I acted in a careless manner and for that I have taken full responsibility for my actions. Additionally, I have resigned as the Sheriff of Bleckley County effective 8:00 a.m. August 21, 2023, and as such thereby forfeited the pension that is typically associated with that office.

I have dedicated my adult life to law enforcement and have enjoyed the privilege and honor to serve in that capacity. I would like to especially thank the citizens of Bleckley County for an opportunity to serve as Sheriff in such a wonderful community. I would like to express that it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Bleckley County and I appreciate the support I have always received and continue to receive from them along with the entire staff of the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office. I would like to apologize to the citizens of Bleckley County for the entirety of this unfortunate incident.

As an elected official, you are held to a higher standard. Therefore, when you stumble, often is the case that the punishment for your actions is set at a substantially higher standard. To all my fellow elected officials, be ever so vigilant of your words and actions. As elected officials you are constantly under scrutiny and your paths are littered with pitfalls. This is the nature of politics.