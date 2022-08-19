Judge: Jones County doctor can withdraw guilty plea

Dr. Thomas Sachy was arrested and charged in 2018.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County doctor accused of prescribing opioids that killed two patients could be headed to trial next January.

He pleaded guilty last year to a single drug-distribution charge, but a federal judge Thursday said Sachy can withdraw that plea and take the case to trial.

That's because the U.S. Supreme Court this year said doctors like Sachy can be charged only if they intentionally violate prescription laws.

Federal Judge Clay Land says that ruling changes the case and Sachy should get a new chance to fight the charges.

Sachy argues that he believed he was treating his patients properly.

The judge Thursday set a tentative trial date for January 30.