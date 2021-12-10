Jurors being selected for fatal Tasing case in Washington County

Three former Washington County deputies fatally Tased Eurie Martin in 2017

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Jury selection has begun in the case of three former Washington County deputies accused of killing Eurie Martin in 2017.

Martin died in July 2017 after being Tased on the side of the road.

The case has been opened and closed multiple times following Martin's death. The former deputies, Michael Howell, Henry Lee Copeland, and Rhett Scott, stopped Martin after he was trying to get some water. They said he was fighting with officers, which led to the Tasing, but a witness's video sent to 13WMAZ showed it was untrue.

On Tuesday, the judge, defense, and prosecution finished day two of jury selection, having questioned at least 200 potential jurors.

The questions were used to gauge reactions, asking about interactions with the state and defense.

Some questions got more specific, like, "If you go home tonight and the police knocked on your door, would you let them search your house?" and even asked if anyone inside the courtroom had an experience with a Taser.

The state asked who had seen the video of Martin being Tased, to which many people admitted they did.