EATONTON, Ga. — A hearing earlier this week moves us closer to a trial date for an inmate accused of killing two Central Georgia corrections officers.

Donnie Rowe faces the death penalty for the 2017 murders of Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica during an escape attempt.

Ocmulgee District Attorney Stephen Bradley says that during a hearing earlier this week in Eatonton, Judge Brenda Trammell ruled that a jury from Grady County would hear the case.

Right now, they must still decide if jurors will hear the case down in Cairo, or if they'll be brought up to Eatonton.

Bradley says the different parties in the case were agreeable to a November trial date, but that hasn't been decided yet either. We expect to learn more during a hearing in March.

The death penalty trial for inmate Ricky Dubose, who is also accused of murdering the officers during the escape with Rowe, is scheduled to begin on September 30.

The escape ended with a nationwide manhunt that ended days later with the men getting caught in Tennessee.