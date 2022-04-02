Chief John Wagner says medical personnel found the injuries were consistent with abuse. Police are investigating whether the couple had a history with child abuse.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two parents are now behind bars, charged with the murder of their 9-month-old baby. Warner Robins police are investigating what led up to the child's death.

Chief John Wagner says they believe the child had been previously abused before he died.

The investigation began Sunday night at the Buc-ee's in Warner Robins.

Wagner says the child's mother, 26-year-old Shelly Rooks, called 911, saying her child was unresponsive. She told dispatch that 40-year-old Christopher Palmer dropped their 9-month-old baby boy while giving him a bath in their RV in the Buc-ee's parking lot.

When officers arrived, it was clear that the child's injuries were more serious. The child had signs of abuse, Wagner said.

"There were injuries that were consistent with abuse. It was not consistent with a child that may have been crawling around at 9 months, crawling on a cabinet or falling off something," Wagner said. He added that medical personnel could see more injuries on X-rays, and that some of those injuries were in the process of healing.

On Sunday, Warner Robins police took both Rooks and Palmer into custody, charging them with child cruelty. Palmer also faces an aggravated battery charge.

The child was flown to a Children's Hospital in Atlanta, but he never regained consciousness. Wagner says the baby died from severe head injuries Friday morning after being taken off life support.

"We're supposed to nourish them. We're supposed to teach them. We're suppose to guard them and be there for them. This was a 9-month-old defenseless child that had no way to say 'ouch' except that he probably cried," Wagner said.

Palmer faces a felony murder charge. Rooks faces a charge of second degree murder.

As for whether the parents have a history of abuse, Wagner says it's difficult to say.

He described the family as "nomadic." Palmer is from New York, and Rooks is from Waynesboro, Georgia, which is right outside Brunswick. The tag to the RV is registered in North Dakota.

"They were in an RV traveling. They just happened to stop at the Buc-ee's in Warner Robins. We are trying to connect back their history with the children through other DFCS, but we don't have anything concrete at this time," Wagner said.

Chief Wagner says the child has two siblings--a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old brother. Both are now in the care of Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

Wagner says they're still investigating whether the two other boys were abused.

If you see child abuse or neglect, report it.