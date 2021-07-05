Family identified child as Kelby Shorty, MPD said drive by shooter(s) still at large for crime that happened as children watched fireworks outside.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A north Memphis neighborhood is grieving the loss of a 7-year-old boy, shot and killed last night while he and other children watched neighborhood 4th of July fireworks.

Family identified the child as Kelby Shorty, a rising second grader at Vollintine Optional School, who was visiting family when the shooting happened.

According to Memphis police, around 11 Sunday night, a shooter or shooters fired shots on the 700 block of N. Montgomery, off of Jackson Avenue.

Three people were hit - two adults and Shelby - and MPD said the suspects took off in a gray Mazda sedan.

The two adults will be OK but Shelby did not survive.

Family and neighbors described the rising second grader a fun and sweet child who loved to play football.

"My grandson was so sweet, he was so sweet, he didn't bother nobody at all, just the sweetest, the sweetest," Shelby's grandmother Angela Stewart said. "I couldn't tell the difference in the fireworks they were popping off and the and the gunshots, it was all going off at the same time," she added.

Another neighbor said Shelby celebrated the holiday like a normal child in the hours before the shooting.

Neighbors tell me Shorty and other children had just finished watching some neighborhood fireworks when someone started shooting in a car and drove off. Neighbor said the boy was visiting his grandmother. That grandmother fought tears describing her grandson. — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) July 5, 2021

"Yesterday, was his best day," Sandra Grigsby said. "I mean, we had a ball yesterday, he lit up all day yesterday, we was happy, he couldn't do much because he had his boot on because he had stitches on his foot, he cut his feet. He watched the fireworks, we went to a pool party and he had a ball."

The deadly shooting of the child also angered neighborhood activist Jason Upshaw.

"Just trying to help slow down the violence, the gun violence, that was an innocent child and women that were hit that had nothing to do with nothing," Upshaw said.

I’ve noticed there’s a Memphis Police SkyCop camera two doors down from yard of tan house where the boy and two other women in their 20’s were hit by gunfire. We saw the grandmother sweeping up debris, including the boy’s football. pic.twitter.com/Uwmz7REoBr — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) July 5, 2021