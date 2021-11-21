Fundraiser arranged for 2-year-old son of couple found murdered in Acworth

Information for the couple's services has also been released.

ACWORTH, Ga. — A fundraiser has been arranged for the 2-year-old son of a young Acworth couple who were found murdered in their home this week.

Information for the couple's services has also been released.

A GoFundMe for 2-year-old Jacob Hicks, the son of Justin and Amber Hicks, has raised about $30,000 of a $50,000 goal so far. The money is set to go into a trust fund for the child, who is in the care of his grandparents following the tragedy.

"I'm asking that we come around this little boy & this family with all of the love and prayers, as we possible can," the GoFundMe says. "They need us as a community to step in and provide, in any way that may look like. I pray that we can create a tribe to take care of these expenses & to help care for this sweet baby boy."

His parents, who family members told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross were "childhood sweethearts" who had grown up just down the street from one another, were found killed inside their home on Thursday. The 2-year-old was unharmed.

How you can help

Where you can donate money: GoFundMe or LGE Community Credit Union

Other items are needed: The Cherokee Fire Department is collecting items for Jacob, and will be picking them up weekly to deliver to the family. People can drop off items at Cherokee Fire Department Stations 12 (9081 Fincher Rd. in Waleska; Station 20 (6724 Bells Ferry Rd., Woodstock); and 23 (7625 Vaughan Rd., Canton). Items are needed as follows

Pampers cruisers size 6 diapers - daytime and nighttime

Desitin diaper cream

Hello Bello wipes or Pampers unscented wipes

Hello Bello lotion or Aveeno Eczema lotion

Winter clothing size 4T

Spring and Summer clothing size 5T

Shoes in sizes 7, 8, and 9

Target or Walmart Giftcards

Justin was a Cherokee County firefighter and Amber was an audiologist assistant who worked with seniors.

"Their baby was their world. Oh they loved Jacob. He was their world," Amber's cousin Kristyn Bauer told Kaitlyn.

A visitation for family is planned for Monday, Nov. 22, from 4-8 p.m. at His Hands Church at 550 Molly Lane in Woodstock. The couple's funeral service is set for the next day starting at 1 p.m. at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, family are asking for donations to the GoFundMe to support Jacob.