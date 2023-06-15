Atlanta music entrepreneur gets life in prison for murdering his girlfriend

Justin Wright's Camp Entertainment Worldwide had worked with artists such as Bow Wow, DJ Khaled and Timbaland.

ATLANTA — A songwriter and music industry entrepreneur from Atlanta has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his girlfriend in Iowa.

Justin Wright was found guilty of first-degree murder in April in the death of 20-year-old Wilanna Bibbs, and was sentenced Wednesday, the Quad-City Times reported.

Wright, 34, also known as J Wright, founded Camp Entertainment Worldwide in 2011. His company worked with artists that included Bow Wow, Timbaland, Kash Doll and DJ Khalid, and he became a multi-platinum songwriter working with those acts.

Bibbs, an aspiring singer from Durham, North Carolina, was shot to death on May 9, 2021, at a home in Davenport, Iowa. At the sentencing hearing, Bibbs' father, Thomas Bibbs, said Wright killed his daughter over $70. The two had been dating for a few months.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham said Wright and Bibbs were in Davenport visiting Wright's relatives.