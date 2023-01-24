Two juveniles arrested in Tennessee for gun store burglaries in Warner Robins

They were arrested after attempting to steal a car in Knoxville.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two juveniles have been arrested in Tennessee for a string of burglaries at Warner Robins gun stores, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

The two men broke into a pair of gun stores on Jan. 16 and attempted to break into a third one on the same morning. Police say they stole four cars to help commit the burglaries. They stole multiple guns and ammo from both locations.

On Jan. 17, the two were arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee attempting to steal another vehicle from someone. They fired shots at the victim as they tried to escape from law enforcement. The stolen items have been recovered.

The names of the offenders are being withheld because they are juveniles.