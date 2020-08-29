FHP says K-9 Titan was called to check a car for drugs after two people who were in a car that was pulled over started to have "overtly nervous behaviors.”

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out more than 900 MDMA pills during a traffic stop Friday morning.

FHP says K-9 Titan was called to check a car for drugs after two people who were in a car that was pulled over started to have "overtly nervous behaviors.”

K-9 Titan alerted the trooper he had picked up on something and the trooper found 907 MDMA pills in the car, according to FHP.

Investigators said Patrick Allen, 31, and Jelani Burwell, 38, were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail on various drug charges.

MDMA, also known as Molly or ecstasy, is a synthetic drug that alters people's moods and perceptions, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse's website.

What other people are reading right now:

