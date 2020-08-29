HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol K-9 sniffed out more than 900 MDMA pills during a traffic stop Friday morning.
FHP says K-9 Titan was called to check a car for drugs after two people who were in a car that was pulled over started to have "overtly nervous behaviors.”
K-9 Titan alerted the trooper he had picked up on something and the trooper found 907 MDMA pills in the car, according to FHP.
Investigators said Patrick Allen, 31, and Jelani Burwell, 38, were arrested and taken to the Hernando County Jail on various drug charges.
MDMA, also known as Molly or ecstasy, is a synthetic drug that alters people's moods and perceptions, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse's website.
- 2020 March on Washington against police brutality echoes Dr. King's 1963 speech
- Florida's Space Coast readies for ULA, SpaceX rocket launches this weekend
- 'Black Panther' actor Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 after cancer battle
- Florida man can't drive car he tried to steal from Uber driver at knifepoint
- Florida's largest teachers' union victory on reopening schools short-lived as judge reinstates emergency stay
- Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says homeowner was 'perfectly justified' shooting intruder
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter