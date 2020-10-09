Suspect, K-9 officer dead after Gwinnett officer-involved shooting; 1 suspect still on the run

The incident happened in Norcross, according to police.

NORCROSS, Ga. — A suspect and a K-9 officer are both dead after a police-involved shooting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

It all happened after a foot chase into a woodline and an exchange of gunfire.

According to Gwinnett County Cpl. Collin Flynn, officers who were part of a gang task force where on patrol around 1 p.m. near a business in the 1900 block of Willow Trail Parkway near Indian Trail-Lilburn Road - near Norcross - when they came across a stolen car in the parking lot.

Flynn said when officers approached the car, the two people inside ran from it - one into the woods behind the business, the other away from it.

Flynn said officers followed the first suspect into the woods and began a search, using SWAT officers, K-9 units and air support.

After about an hour of extensive searching, Flynn said officers found the suspect, whom Flynn said was "holding something." Flynn said the suspect then shot at officers, who returned fire. During the exchange, Flynn said both the suspect and one of the K-9 SWAT officers were shot. Both have since died.

The Gwinnett County Police Department called for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to come the scene; the agency is now handling the case. Flynn said a gun was recovered where the shooting took place.

Flynn said the investigation is still "active," and they are still searching for the other suspect - a woman. Police don't have a good description of her and they are not sure if she is armed. However, they are asking for anyone who may see her to call police.

