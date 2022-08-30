Mother of 7-year-old girl shot at family gathering in Atlanta charged, denied bond

ATLANTA — The woman charged in connection to a 7-year-old girl's weekend death has been identified as the child's mother by Atlanta Police. She was denied bond during a court appearance on Monday.
Kameka Springfield, 44, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police said her daughter Ava Phillips was shot in the head during a family gathering inside an apartment at the Camden Vantage Apartments -- around 10:20 p.m. on August 27.
On Monday, Springfield appeared before a judge where she was denied bond.
According to a warrant, Springfield assaulted DeShon Collins with a gun during the alleged dispute. That man is still at large and has arrest warrants for murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It is unknown his relationship with Springfield or Phillips.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
