Man receives 50-year sentence for killing ex's boyfriend in front of toddler

He was convicted of the 2021 crime on Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Thursday, one day after he was convicted for killing someone in front of his own 4-year-old son.

Keith Corley confronted the victim, Delon Lamont Weaver, when making an unannounced visit to his ex's east-side apartment in May of 2021, according to authorities. The argument escalated when Corley pulled out a gun and shot Weaver, who was just 24 at the time.

Authorities said Weaver later died at a local hospital, leaving behind a son and baby daughter.

“It is always a tragedy when young lives like Delon Lamont Weaver’s are lost,” Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales said in a statement. “Our trial team worked hard to ensure justice for him and for his family.”

