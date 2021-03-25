Woman 'lost control' and hit baby in the face after it wouldn't stop crying, warrants say

The baby is now hospitalized with serious bruising to the face.

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Monroe, Georgia woman is facing aggravated battery and child cruelty charges after warrants say she hit a baby she was supposed to be watching in the face when it wouldn't stop crying.

According to criminal warrants in Walton County, Kellista Cox, who lives with the baby's family, was supposed to be watching the 3-month-old on Tuesday while his mother was at work. But when the baby continued to cry, warrants say Cox hit the infant twice in the face because she was "frustrated" and "lost control."

Warrants say the infant's face was covered with bruises and his eyes were swollen shut. The child also had swelling to his lips.

According to a Monroe Police report, when officers arrived, Cox claimed that she was holding a paperback book with the baby in her lap when the book fell from her hand onto the 3-month-old's face. However, police said the severity of the child's injuries were not consistent with what she said happened. Police said her story also didn't match when different officers tried to ask what happened, according to the police report. She later admitted to hitting the baby, the police report says.

According to warrants, the child was taken to the Walton Medical Center, but had to be airlifted to Children's Healthcare in Atlanta for treatment because his injuries were so severe.