'Armed intruder' reported on Kennesaw State University campus

KENNESAW, Ga. — The Kennesaw State University Emergency Management department is reporting an "armed intruder" at the university's Marietta campus.

"Seek shelter in a secure location until further notice," they said on Twitter. They also said that if you are off campus - not to return to campus.

They said the suspect was last seen near the Machinist Lodge on campus at around 2:40 p.m.

The Marietta Police Dept. notified Kennesaw State police of a shooting at an off-campus location near the university's Marietta campus, according to a spokesperson.

"Currently Marietta and Kennesaw State University police officers are working to secure the campus and locate the suspect," the statement said.

They said in an alert to students that the suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a ponytail wearing a hat and brown jacket.

