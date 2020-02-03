DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police K9 officer Indi tracked down the suspect in a fatal hit and run that occurred late Sunday in a drain pipe, police said.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kenzie Flagg he surrendered at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Investigators believe Flagg, who was driving north on Moreland Avenue, struck the victim’s vehicle at the corner of Moreland Avenue and Eastland Road as the vehicle was turning left shortly before 11 p.m.

Immediately after the incident, Flagg fled the scene. A passenger in his vehicle, a man in his early 40s, was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his early 70s, later died at a local hospital, police confirmed. They have not released his name.

After being taken into custody, Flagg was transported to the hospital. He is facing a number of charges, including vehicular homicide, police said.

Police say that alcohol is believed to be a factor, but the investigation is ongoing.

K9 Indi is the same officer who was shot in the head in December of 2018. On social media they said: "Having one eye hasn't slowed K-9 Indi down at all!"

