Woman shot dead after Atlanta police say she was kidnapped outside her home, forced into car

Officers were on the scene of Burroughs Street.

ATLANTA — Police said they discovered a woman killed they believe had been kidnapped earlier Friday in southeast Atlanta.

Police said they received a call around 5 a.m. from a witness who saw a woman who being forced into a SUV off Burroughs Street. They said the woman, in her mid 20s, was returning to her home when she was taken.

Atlanta Police Homicide investigators were immediately requested to the scene to begin investigating the kidnapping.

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, there was a heavy Atlanta Police presence and crime scene tape set up along Burroughs Street, in the Chosewood Park neighborhood - not far from Grant Park.

Around 6 a.m., officers received a call about shots fired in the area of Lakewood Avenue and Terrace Way in Southeast Atlanta. They were not able to find anything from that call.

"During the investigation, investigators determined the shots fired call was likely related to this incident and investigators were responding to canvas the area when a witness called at around 9:55 a.m. and advised of a deceased person found near 1907 Lakewood Avenue," police said in a statement.

Investigators located the woman and determined it was the same person who was apparently kidnapped from Burroughs Street earlier. The two scenes are about a mile and a half apart.

Police said investigators were able to identify a person of interest in the kidnapping and he has been detained outside the city.

The names of the victim and person of interest have not been released by police.

Police spoke to the media during a 2 p.m. press conference. You can watch a replay of that here: