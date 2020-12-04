MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in jail after a high-speed chase on I-75 north injured two Georgia State Patrol troopers and damaged a few law enforcement cars Saturday.

Anna Lewis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a deputy pulled over a driver, identified as Furquan Muhammad, for not having a tag. When the deputy smelled marijuana, he asked him to step out of the car.

That's when Muhammad allegedly took off, Lewis says. His license revealed he had a felony probation warrant out in Bibb County.

According to GSP, one of their posts received word that Monroe deputies were in pursuit on I-75 north near mile marker 185.

Troopers joined the chase, which passed them at a "high rate of speed," GSP says. Children appeared to be in the car.

The chase came to an end when Muhammad allegedly hit the back of a trooper's patrol car near mile marker 213, GSP says. That started a chain reaction that damaged the suspect's car, three other trooper patrol cars, and a deputy's car.

Four children were found in the car, ranging in age from nine-weeks-old to 15-years-old. All were unharmed, GSP says.

Muhammad didn't receive any injuries either, but two GSP troopers were taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital. Both were treated and released, GSP says.

In the car, Lewis says deputies found:

10 ounces of marijuana

around 18 xanax pills

a gun

around $2,000 in cash

Muhammad was arrested and is charged with:

felony fleeing

4 counts of reckless conduct

possession of a gun by a convicted felon

possession of a gun during the commission of a felony

possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

possession of a controlled substance

possession of drug-related objects

drugs not in original container

several traffic violations

Lewis says Muhammad is a convicted felon, and Butts County deputies helped with the pursuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

