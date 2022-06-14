Deputies identified 18-year-old Xzaydrian Lewis and an unnamed 16-year-old boy. Both face charges including aggravated assault.

MACON, Ga. — Two Bibb County deputies are back on the job after someone shot at them Monday afternoon.

Bibb County Sheriff's Colonel Henderson Carswell identified the deputies as Hermann Beltran and Nicholas Denny.

The deputies received treatment at a Macon hospital Monday night. Sheriff David Davis says at least 10 bullets hit their cruiser, and several went through the windshield.



Now, two teens are in custody in connection to the shooting. After a search lasting more than 12 hours, investigators caught and charged them Tuesday morning.

They identified 18-year-old Xzaydrian Lewis and an unnamed 16-year-old boy.

both face charges including aggravated assault.

It all happened at the roundabout near Thomaston and Lamar roads, not far from Lake Wildwood. A neighbor who lives in the area says he's concerned about what happened as well as other recent crime.

James Oliver says he's lived in the Lake Wildwood neighborhood for more than 30 years. He says that he doesn't want to leave the neighborhood, but right now, it's getting nerve-wracking.



"It's ridiculous that gangs are a part of the neighborhood, but seems like it is," Oliver said.

Oliver says he wants to feel safe where he lives, and normally he does, but he feels like he's seeing more crime lately, and worries about how young people in particular handle things.

"Kids today, they settle arguments with a gun. They don't know how to take a beating, they don't know how to fight. All they know is, 'You bumped into me. You didn't excuse yourself. It's on, now. I got to shoot you,'" Oliver said.

The latest incident in his neighborhood was Monday's night's shooting involving two teens and two deputies.

Col. Carswell says the 16-year-old arrested lives in Lake Wildwood and may be connected to a gang in that neighborhood.



"There's indication that one of them maybe be part of a gang, but there's no information that we have on any one specific gang operating there -- but there have been some incidents that could suggest some gang activity in that Wildwood area," Carswell said.



Carswell says the two investigators believed the 16-year-old in the vehicle was a possible aggravated assault suspect. Carswell says the teenager was wearing an ankle monitor, but the sheriff's office would not say why he was wearing it. However, Carswell says it's what helped the investigators track the vehicle.

"That was a little concerning, actually. I don't like that a bit. Plus, he is so young. I don't believe anything's going to happen to him -- he's 16 years old," Oliver said.

According to Col. Carswell, Lewis rode in the passenger seat and fired shots at the deputies while the 16-year-old drove.

Lewis faces two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission or attempt of certain felonies. He also has a state court charge of probation violation.