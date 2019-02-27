ATLANTA — Authorities said a passenger was carrying more than just clothes and shoes when he landed at Atlanta's airport last week. They say he was also carrying drugs.

Officers made the bust during one of their baggage searches at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Feb. 22.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents found two pouches of heroin hidden in a coffee bag that appeared to be sealed. Authorities said the package was stuffed with nearly a kilogram of the addictive drug.

Police arrested the 39-year-old from Guatemala and turned him over to local authorities for prosecution.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBP conducts regular checks at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. the agency says it seizes over 5,000 pounds of drugs each day.