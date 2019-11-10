A couple who were arrested in Kingsland, Georgia for the alleged murder of a 5-year-old boy has been indicted for several charges related to the incident.

Maria Miranda Alas, 25, her boyfriend, Max Mejia Meza, 23, were indicted by a grand jury last week on a slew of charged including one count of felony murder, one count of murder in the second degree, four charges of child cruelty, one county of aggravated violence and one count of making a false statement.

According to the indictment paperwork, the boy died as a result of a traumatic brain bleed caused by the child's head striking a wall.

Back in July, a Camden County corporal was flagged down by a vehicle. Inside the vehicle was Alas and Meza with an unconscious child laying on their laps.

The child was transported to the Camden Medical Center where treatment began. Because his condition was worsening, officials say the boy was quickly airlifted to the Wolfson Children's Hospital where he was later declared dead.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office says detectives determined the child's death was due to abuse by his mother. Alas was charged with cruelty to a child and murder.

