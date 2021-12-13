East Point police Monday released images of individuals wanted as suspects following the killing of Knox Panter on Friday.

EAST POINT, Ga. — Residents in the Jefferson Park neighborhood are on edge after the latest crime on their streets claimed the life of a 24-year-old neighbor.

"He was so quiet, he was so humble, he was so supportive and it is rare. You just don't see that," said Donald Pridgen, a lifelong friend of 24-year-old Knox Panter and his family.

Pridgen said at four years old, Panter lost an eye during a battle with cancer and then in 2012, he lost his mother to cancer.

"And he persevered through all of that with tremendous grace and love for those around him," Pridgen added.

Now, East Point police are searching for his killers.

According to Pridgen, Panter was staying at his grandparent's house on the corner of Woodland Circle and Winburn Drive, where he was taking care of them.

At 1:15 a.m. Friday, East Point police went to the intersection after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police in a press release wrote, "A resident went outside and happened upon unknown males breaking into his car. Gunshots were heard and the perpetrators fled the scene in a dark in color small four-door sedan. The victim was transported to Atlanta Medical South for treatment and later died of his injuries."

Pridgen said Panter was attempting to protect the truck he was using for a tree trimming business he recently started.

"They were breaking into his truck and he came out upon them," Pridgen remarked.

On Monday East Point Police released still images from surveillance camera clips. According to the police department, the images are of people that were seen looking into vehicles "in an apparent attempt to break into cars with valuables," in the same area as the shooting and just prior to the incident. Investigators are considering the people pictured as suspects in the murder case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 404-761-2177 or email Captain Allyn Glover at aglover@eastpointcity.org.

On social media, a private group for Jefferson Park neighborhood residents is filled with residents detailing other vehicle break-ins or crimes in the area. Recent incidents, plus the killing of Panter, are taking a toll.

"You can imagine you know the pain and suffering, but also the fear and anger that has come with this," Pridgen added. "We are robbed, we are all robbed of someone that brought tremendous joy and just the level of how senseless this all ways, I mean it was avoidable."

The scene of the shooting is in the city council ward of Councilmember Thomas Calloway.

In a statement sent to 11Alive, he said, "Our hearts go out to the family members who are grieving after the recent tragic events that transpired. There is currently a very active investigation into this matter in hopes of making an arrest soon. We have added more officers to patrol in the area and throughout the city and we will be holding a town hall meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. to meet with the community and our new chief of police."

Chief Shawn Buchanan was announced as the department's new chief last week after serving with East Point PD for 23 years.

The town hall will be held at the East Point City Annex Auditorium located at 3121 Norman Berry Drive.

Calloway also said over the weekend he and other city leaders met with Panter's family at their home.