KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A Knoxville man accused of attacking his father with an ax is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday on charges of attempted second-degree murder.

The attack happened on June 26 at a home on Volunteer Village Way in Karns, according to court documents.

A woman told officers that she was asleep on the couch in the living room with 27-year-old Christopher Paul Ramsey Jr. when her husband, 48-year-old Christopher Paul Ramsey, came in and saw them.

She said the elder Ramsey began slapping his son and told him to "get up and get off my wife."

The two began fighting, according to documents, and the younger Ramsey went into the bedroom and got an ax that was hanging on the wall.

The victim said that he put his hand up to defend himself and the ax struck him on the forearm.

The victim's young daughter witnessed the attack, according to the report, and she said she heard the suspect say, "I'm going to kill you."