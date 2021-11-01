North Georgia woman arrested for sexual exploitation of children

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia probe involving two sheriff's offices and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has led to a woman's arrest on charges tied to the sexual exploitation of children.
The GBI reports that, on Friday, 45-year-old Kristina Townsend was charged with the crime in reference to possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest came after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the state's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes (CEACC) Unit.
The tip was related to suspected child pornography uploaded by Townsend using what the agency described only as "popular email applications."
A search of the woman's residence and electronic devices uncovered evidence that led to Townsend's arrest. She has since been booked into the Habersham County Jail. Both the Habersham County and Rabun County sheriff's offices involved in the case.
Authorities didn't say how much of the illegal material they found or if any other arrests may come from the investigation.
The GBI said the arrest was part of an ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force to identify those involved in the trade of child pornography. The task force was created by the U.S. Department of Justice in response to the increasing use of the internet by children and teens as well as the proliferation of child pornography online.
The GBI child exploitation unit urges anyone with information about child exploitation cases like these to contact them at 404-270-8870 or submit a tip to 1-800-597-8477.