COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators were back at the scene first thing Friday morning as they continue to piece together what led to the mass shooting at a Kroger store in Collierville Thursday afternoon.

The store remains closed, and the parking lot is blocked off, with about two dozen cars behind crime tape as the investigation continues.

Collierville Police have not yet identified the shooter, though a police source tells us the gunman was a recently fired employee. Investigators said the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police said about 44 Kroger workers and an unknown number of customers were at the store at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville about 1:30 p.m. Thursday when the gunman opened fire. People hid, some in freezers, before officers were able to make their way in and get them to safety.

Collierville Police said 13 people were shot, and one of them killed, in the initial shooting. Family and friends identified the woman killed as Olivia King.

We are told four of the victims remain in critical condition as of Friday morning, and six are stable. Nine of the victims were taken to Regional One Hospital. One victim was rushed into surgery at Methodist Le Bonheur, and their condition is unknown at this time.

Collierville Police said one person also went to hospital with anxiety attack after being in the Kroger at the time of the shooting.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane called the scene "horrific" and one of the worst he's seen.

Kroger issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: "We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Kroger store located on New Byhalia Rd. in Collierville, TN – a suburb of Memphis. The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to the individuals and families of the victims during this difficult time. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Collierville Police Department."