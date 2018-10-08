GRETNA, La. - A 25-year-old woman was strolling her young son with a man who had a previous history of beating her when at some time he took out a knife and fatally stabbed her 29 times in the "torso, head and face area," according to Gretna Police Operations Commander Russell Lloyd.

Traniel Gray died of her injuries. Her young son was able to climb out of his stroller and was found crying near his mother's body, according to police.

The man accused of the crime - 41-year-old Damone Ussin - is said to have had a 'dating' relationship with the victim. Lloyd said he was not the father of the child.

Wakesha Gray, the sister of the victim, returned to the scene of the crime Friday, but had a hard time containing her emotions.

"I don't know what to say - I don't know what to say," she muttered. "He didn't have to do this. He didn't have to stab her so many times. He didn't have to kill her. She walked away from him and he ran behind her."

Due to an investigation of a previous incident involving Gray, Ussin had a restraining order against him by Gray, according to the police.

Damone Ussin, 41, arrested after police say he stabbed a woman 29 times. (photo via Gretna Police)

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of Amelia Street.

"It was very gruesome," said Lloyd.

The Department of Family Services is currently caring for the child.

Police said they identified Ussin as a suspect from interviews and crime cameras nearby.

Ussin was arrested on second-degree murder counts in the 800 block of 5th Street in Harvey around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Ussin has previous arrests for aggravated battery, several narcotics violations, several simple battery charges and numerous other misdemeanors.

