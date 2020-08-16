Georgia officer spots stolen ambulance while headed to hospital

Police have not released a possible motive for the crime.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — Police say they have taken a woman into custody after being called to an area hospital to handle the theft of an ambulance.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. on Saturday in LaGrange, Georgia. Police there said they received a call from Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in reference to the theft of an American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance from the parking bay of the emergency room.

Before even arriving, however, Officer Meghan Keith spotted the stolen ambulance heading east on Vernon Road near Park Avenue - about a mile from the hospital. Officer Keith managed to get the ambulance to pull over for a traffic stop, but the suspect quickly exited the vehicle and tried to escape on foot. Officer Keith caught up to her after a short chase and took her into custody.

The suspect, 48-year-old Aleisha Charlene Koone was arrested and charged with theft by taking of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property in the second-degree, and obstruction of officers.