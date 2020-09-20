She turned away for just a moment. That's all it took for someone to take her car - with her toddler inside

Police and a mother are breathing a sigh of relief after a child was found unharmed on Sunday morning. But a police description shows how quickly the crime unfolded.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange mother said it was a moment of temporary distraction that took her attention off of her car. That's all it took, though, for someone to take the vehicle and her one-year-old daughter.

LaGrange Police said they responded to the 1100 block of Juniper Street just after 11 a.m. to reports of a stolen vehicle. They soon learned it was precious cargo.

The mother told police that she had parked her 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander outside the residence there and left her one-year-old daughter inside in a car seat.

Police said she had walked up to the front porch - her vehicle still in view - when she became distracted. She then saw her vehicle speeding away.

In the roughly 45 minutes that followed, police combed the area in search of the child or the vehicle. At 11:44 a.m., police said they found both behind a home in the 200 block of Boulevard Street. Police said the child was unharmed and soon reunited with her mother.

As for the suspect in the crime, police are still searching. Whoever, he or she might be will be facing charges of kidnapping and theft by taking of a motor vehicle.