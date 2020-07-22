The sheriff's office said the SUV in question, an Expedition, likely will have damage to the front driver's side.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Polk County deputies are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Tuesday night in Lakeland.

Deputies said a woman was walking near Combee Road near the intersection of Old Combee Road. The identity of the woman killed remains unknown, but deputies say she is white and about 50-60 years old.

The crash near the intersection was reported around 8:57 p.m. Deputies and Polk Fire Rescue said the woman was found in a ditch on the east side of the road with no pulse.

Investigators said witnesses the described the car that drove away from the scene was a green Ford Expedition, possibly a 1997-2004 model.

Deputies believe the woman was walking northbound on Combee Road on the east side of the road. As the northbound SUV approached the intersection, it swerved off the road and hit the woman, deputies said.

Investigators said the woman was also dragged by the SUV before falling into the ditch about 100 feet from where she was hit.

Witnesses told deputies the SUV then turned into the Citgo gas station at 2580 Old Combee Road and stayed there for a short period of time. It then left and went west.

Investigators say the Expedition will likely have damage to the front driver's side.

There are no street lights in this area, deputies said, and the woman was dressed in dark clothing.

Anyone with information about the driver, the SUV or anything else about the case is asked to call Detective Christello at 863-297-1100. To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or visit the website to submit a tip.

