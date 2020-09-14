Marietta man killed inside home, police say gunfire came from outside

Another woman inside the home was grazed by a bullet and refused medical transport to the hospital.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta Police are working to determine what led to a man being shot dead inside his own home early Sunday morning.

At around 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to reports of gunfire off Belle Mede Court.

When officers arrived, they located 23-year-old Lamar Miles lying in his bed with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene, police say.

"Evidence suggests that the gun fire came from outside the house," Marietta Police said in a prepared statement.

"Multiple other residents" were inside the home at the time of the shooting, police said, and a 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet but refused medical transport to a hospital.