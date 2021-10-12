'A tragic accident' | 1-year-old hurt, taken to hospital after shooting, Atlanta Police say

Authorities said the little girl, her brother and mother were home when the gun went off.

ATLANTA — A 1-year-old child is being treated in a hospital after she was shot in her home, according to Atlanta Police.

The toddler was hurt in the Adams Park neighborhood around 4 p.m., investigators said.

Officers set up crime scene tape by a unit at Hidden Village Apartments on the 3000 block of Landrum Drive SW.

At this time, police believe the little girl, her older brother and their biological mother were the only occupants. The mother was upstairs and the firearm was downstairs with the children, Lt. Ralph Woolfolk with the Atlanta Police Department said.

"At this point in time, this does appear to be an accident," he said.

Officers did not say who fired the gun.

Police originally said the child was rushed to the hospital alert and conscious. Woolfolk later said the toddler was in critical condition. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Woolfolk said though it was "a tragic accident," charges could be filed. For now, he wants the public to understand the responsibility of owning a firearm.

"Please put guns away," he said. "Know where your weapons are."