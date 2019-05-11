GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police announced Tuesday they arrested 17 members of a large criminal street gang enterprise that has operated in Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta for more than 10 years.

Last January, members of the Gwinnett Gang Task Force began to investigate the street gang known as the "59 Brims" Bloods street gang. According to investigators, the "59 Brims" Blood set began in the Ocean View Hills neighborhood of San Diego.

Investigators said the 59 Brims Bloods' overall criminal enterprise has included pimping, prostitution, robbery, assaults, illegal gun sales, trafficking heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and murder.

The Task Force's investigation identified 29-year-old Wonnawon Wonzon as the Atlanta leader of the "59 Brims." It also led to other members of the gang's leadership.

Investigators said 34-year-old Marlin Smith -- also known by the name "Bandana" -- was identified through evidence and self-admission as the leader of the "59 Brims" in North Carolina and Virginia. Smith was arrested based on information gathered through this investigation.

In July 2019, the Task Force identified Wonzon and four others as main targets -- 29-year-old Sceon Skeffers, 28-year-old Robert Lo, 23-year-old Anthony Savage and 24-year-old Devery Dees. All five of the main targets are validated "59 Brims" Blood street gang members, police said.

The investigation also led to the identification and / or arrest of several other gang members, the seizure of 72.4 grams of fentanyl, 139 grams of heroin, 57.6 grams of cocaine, 44.6 grams of MDMA, 2,447 grams of methamphetamine and the recovery of 18 firearms -- four of those having been stolen.

Other people arrested and identified as associates or members of the "59 Brims" gang include 24-year-old Keion King, 19-year-old Brianne Froeliger, 23-year-old Isaiah Lo, 24-year-old Diamonique Dunning, 25-year-old Fred Yarweh, 25-year-old Melia Bennett, 33-year-old Yei Yearney, 38-year-old Renaldo Lawrence, 31-year-old Shunay Rawls, 60-year-old Gwendolyn Rancies and 27-year-old Timorthy Thomas.

The full list of suspects arrested and their charges are listed as follows:

Wonnawon Wonzon faces 31 charges, including three counts of trafficking heroin, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of use of a telecommunication facility in commission of a felony, two counts of violation fo street gang terrorism and prevention act, sale of schedule 1/Heroin, possession with intent to distribute counterfeit substance, conspiracy to commit a felony (PWI MDMA), conspiracy to commit a felony (PWI cocaine), conspiracy to commit a felony (PWI marijuana), conspiracy to commit a felony (trafficking methamphetamine); conspiracy to commit a felony (possession of Schedule 2/Oxycodone); conspiracy to commit a felony (Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony); three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony (possession of a firearm by a convicted felon); criminal street gang leadership; trafficking Fentanyl; Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of Schedule 1 (MDMA); Possession of Schedule 2 (Oxycodone); Possession of Schedule 2 (Fentanyl).

faces 31 charges, including three counts of trafficking heroin, three counts of trafficking methamphetamine, three counts of use of a telecommunication facility in commission of a felony, two counts of violation fo street gang terrorism and prevention act, sale of schedule 1/Heroin, possession with intent to distribute counterfeit substance, conspiracy to commit a felony (PWI MDMA), conspiracy to commit a felony (PWI cocaine), conspiracy to commit a felony (PWI marijuana), conspiracy to commit a felony (trafficking methamphetamine); conspiracy to commit a felony (possession of Schedule 2/Oxycodone); conspiracy to commit a felony (Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony); three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony (possession of a firearm by a convicted felon); criminal street gang leadership; trafficking Fentanyl; Possession with intent to distribute cocaine; three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of Schedule 1 (MDMA); Possession of Schedule 2 (Oxycodone); Possession of Schedule 2 (Fentanyl). Sceon Skeffers faces nine charges including possession of a firearm duirng the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (firearm); possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, three counts of violation of criminal street gang and prevention act, possession, manufacture, delivery, sale of counterfeit substance.

faces nine charges including possession of a firearm duirng the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, criminal use of an article with an altered ID mark (firearm); possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, three counts of violation of criminal street gang and prevention act, possession, manufacture, delivery, sale of counterfeit substance. Anthony Savage faces three charges: conspiracy to commit a felony (trafficking methamphetatmine); violation of criminal street gang and prevention act; use of a telecommunication facility in commission of a felony.

faces three charges: conspiracy to commit a felony (trafficking methamphetatmine); violation of criminal street gang and prevention act; use of a telecommunication facility in commission of a felony. Shunay Rawls faces four charges: Trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act.

Members of the '59 Brims' street gang arrested in November 2019 Wonnawon Wonzon, 25, arrested as the alleged leader of the '59 Brims' street gang in metro Atlanta. Melia Bennett, 25, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang. Isaiah Lo, 23, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Yei Yearney, 33, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Devery Dees, 24, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Brianne Froeliger, 20, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang. Ronald Myers, 41, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Gwendolyn Francies, 60, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Keion King, 24, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Shunay Rawls, 31, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Fred Yarweh, 25, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Anthony Savage, 23, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Diamonique Dunning, 24, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Eldin Mehmedovic, 21, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Sceon Skeffers, 29, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Robert Lo, 28, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Timorthy Thomas, 27, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Marlin Smith, 34, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang Renaldo Lawrence, 38, arrested as part of the '59 Brims' street gang

Gwendolyn Francies faces two charges: Trafficking methamphetamine and violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act.

faces two charges: Trafficking methamphetamine and violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act. Eldin Mehmedovic faces a single charge of heroin possession.

faces a single charge of heroin possession. Ronald Meyers faces one charge of Fentanyl possession.

faces one charge of Fentanyl possession. Robert Lo is facing 11 charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possesion with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 substance (MDMA); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

is facing 11 charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possesion with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 substance (MDMA); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Isaiah Lo is also facing 11 charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possesion with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 substance (MDMA); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

is also facing 11 charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possesion with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 substance (MDMA); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Diamonique Dunning is facing eight charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possesion with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 substance (MDMA); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

is facing eight charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possesion with intent to distribute Schedule 1 or 2 substance (MDMA); possession with intent to distribute cocaine; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Yei Yearney faces ten charges: Possession of a firearm during commission a felony; possession of a Schedule 1 substance (MDMA); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; two counts of trafficking heroin; possession of cocaine; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule 2 subtance (Oxycodone); two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

faces ten charges: Possession of a firearm during commission a felony; possession of a Schedule 1 substance (MDMA); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; two counts of trafficking heroin; possession of cocaine; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule 2 subtance (Oxycodone); two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Marlin Smith faces five charges: Trafficking methamphetamine; vioaltion of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; conpsiracy to commit a felony (trafficking methamphetamine);

faces five charges: Trafficking methamphetamine; vioaltion of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; conpsiracy to commit a felony (trafficking methamphetamine); Renaldo Lawrence is facing nine charges: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (MDMA); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; trafficking heroin; trafficking in heroin/Fentanyl; trafficking methamphetamine; possessio of a Schedule 1 or 2 substance (Oxycodone); two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

is facing nine charges: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule 1 substance (MDMA); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; trafficking heroin; trafficking in heroin/Fentanyl; trafficking methamphetamine; possessio of a Schedule 1 or 2 substance (Oxycodone); two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Fred Yarweh is facing eight charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possession of Schedule 1 substance (MDMA); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

is facing eight charges: Violation of criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act; possession of Schedule 1 substance (MDMA); possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; trafficking methamphetamine; possession of drug-related objects; possession of Schedule 2 substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Melia Bennett is facing three charges: violation of the criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony (sale of heroin).

is facing three charges: violation of the criminal street gang and terrorism prevention act and two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony (sale of heroin). Keion King faces 12 charges, which have already been indicted by a grand jury: Eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of theft by receiving stolen property and violation of the street gang and terrorism prevention act.

faces 12 charges, which have already been indicted by a grand jury: Eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, three counts of theft by receiving stolen property and violation of the street gang and terrorism prevention act. Brianne Froeliger is facing 14 charges, which have already been indicted by a grand jury: Eight counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; three counts of theft by receiving stolen property, violation of the street gang and terrorism prevention act, providing false statements; possession of less than one ounce of marijuana.

Police said the Task Force's investigation remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected in the case.

“We will combat criminal street gang activity through aggressive enforcement of Georgia laws," said Major Cleo Atwater, commander of the Special Investigations Section. "We aim to educate the public about the dangers of joining and participating in criminal street gang activity.”

MORE HEADLINES |

He had 76 bullet wounds from police guns. The DA is asking why

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Man pleads guilty to luring ex-girlfriend into date with another person, then shooting her when she arrived

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history