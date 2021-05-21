CMPD said the 4-year-old had not been seen in several months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Human remains found Friday afternoon in northwest Charlotte are believed to be of a missing 4-year-old girl, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, missing person's detectives responded to investigate reports that a four-year-old had not been seen in several months. During the initial investigation, detectives received several tips and evidence that indicated foul play might have been involved.

Police said homicide unit detectives were notified and began investigating the incident as a homicide investigation. CMPD said crime scene search responded to a home Braden Drive where they recovered human remains believed to belong to the missing four-year-old. The victim’s name is being withheld pending positive identification, police report.

Police said they have identified the child's mother as a suspect. According to police, she was arrested and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's office and charged with felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, felony concealing a death and first-degree murder.

A neighbor, Corey Thomas, said he knew the couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation, and he said neighbors have been trying to piece together what happened.

"[It's] shocking. It's unusual," Thomas said. "This neighborhood, it's an older neighborhood. A lot of elderly walking around here, and it's just unusual to see the crime van around here."

