Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead in a desert area in north Phoenix on April 29.

PHOENIX — Police made an arrest in connection to the death of a woman who previously lived in the Bremerton area and was found dead in Phoenix, Arizona on April 29.

Lauren Heike, 29, was hiking on a trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place in north Phoenix on April 28 when Phoenix Police Lt. James Hester said she was attacked from behind. Heike died from her injuries.

Phoenix police tweeted that they made an arrest in the case on Thursday evening.

At a press conference, police said the suspect was the same man caught on surveillance video running from the scene of the crime. Police are working to execute a search warrant on the suspect's apartment.

Officers responded to a call of an injured person about 10:30 a.m. The fire department declared Heike dead at the scene.

Heike had trauma to her body, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Hester said Heike lived near the area of the trail. Heike's family is from Kitsap County.

Heike’s mother, Lana Heike, said her daughter was beautiful inside and out with a kind heart. Heike said her daughter's last moments were spent doing what she loved – exercising and hiking.

"We just want the world to know what a sweet person she was and what she meant to our family and what a void it leaves for us," Heike said. "But we also know in this dark period we will have her memories."

Lauren Heike's family and friends urged the public to share information about what happened.

"We are begging people to come forward," Lana Heike said.

Anyone with information about the case is still urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.