Laurens County coroner: Rentz man shot in domestic dispute dies, woman still hospitalized

MACON, Ga. — One of the two people shot last weekend in the Laurens County town of Rentz has died.

That's according to Deputy Coroner Nathan Stanley.

He says Thomas Bayto, 57, died Tuesday at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent in Macon.

Bayto died from a single gunshot wound.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation will perform an autopsy.

On Sunday, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said they found two people wounded at a home after an apparent domestic dispute.

Stanley says the other victim, a woman, remains hospitalized in Macon.