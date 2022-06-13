'All-hands-on-deck': Law enforcement still searching for suspects who shot at Bibb deputies

Multiple law enforcement officers are on the lookout trying to find whoever fired shots at two Bibb County deputies Monday afternoon.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. Monday near Thomaston and Lamar roads. Sheriff David Davis says two investigators tried to stop a gray Dodge Charger because they believed someone tied to an aggravated assault investigation was inside.



"Something like this, it's 'all-hands-on-deck.' We had the troopers come in. We had the aviation unit from the state patrol come in to help us look for the vehicle that may have been in this area," Davis said.



At the time, the investigators were in an unmarked vehicle. Davis says when deputies turned on their blue light, someone inside the car fired shots at them, starting a chase.



"Right now, we're looking for that gray Dodge Charger with the blacked-out rear lights," Davis said.



The Bibb County Sheriff's Office also says when the investigators dodged bullets by going off the roadway, they ended up hitting a light pole. That's when the Dodge Charger got away. Davis says luckily, the deputies were wearing protective gear...

"I'm sure that had some protective value to them as they were being shot at, but there was a lot of glass and shrapnel and that sort of thing in the car," Davis said.



Eugene Whitehead has lived outside the roundabout for more than 45 years, and says Monday afternoon's scene was surprising.

"When I come out that door when I did I seen them fellas running through here, and the firetruck come, the next thing I know, there was 15 cops out here," Whitehead said.

As of Monday night, they still have not caught the suspects. Sheriff Davis says they're searching not only Bibb County, but all of Central Georgia to find them.

The deputies are being treated at the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent. Davis says both have non-life-threatening injuries.