Lawrenceville woman stabbed to death by son on Thanksgiving, police say

A person of interest was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Lawrenceville woman was stabbed and killed in her home by her son, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Officers responded to what they called a "domestic-related assault" on Misty Valley Court a little before noon on Thanksgiving.

When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Marcia Chance dead from stab wounds. According to a release, the woman's son was taken into custody and there is no threat to the public.

He is now charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. He is currently at the Gwinnett County Detention Center, according to police

