ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released the identity of the victim who was shot and killed over a parking spot at Lenox Mall on Sunday.

The department said Thuan Nguyen, a 31-year-old Tennessee man, was the victim in the fatal shooting outside the Cheesecake Factory. It's the latest in a string of violent crimes at the luxury Buckhead mall.

On Monday, police released photographs of persons of interest they are seeking to interview. A person originally detained on the day of the shooting was later released, with Atlanta Police saying they didn't believe he was responsible.

"At this time, we are asking anyone with information on these individuals to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects," Atlanta Police said.

According to Zone 2's Major Andrew Senzer, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday after a dispute between two groups over a parking space.

Senzer said the groups went into the mall after the initial confrontation. At this point, it's unclear if the dispute continued inside, but when the parties returned to the parking lot, the incident escalated.

At some point during the dispute, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the head twice.

