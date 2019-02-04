DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — (CBS46) Family members say LaDerihanna Holmes was playing outside with a friend when a car came barreling down the street before striking the child, leaving her pinned between the car and their house.

The driver and his passenger took off and are still out there.

“It was cold. It was very cold,” said Charlette Bolton, Holmes’ mom, about the men who hit her daughter.

Surveillance video from the Holmes’ house tells the whole story.

“They, not once, looked down at my baby,” Bolton said with disgust.

A 2017 Ford Fusion goes straight through a stop sign, hitting and severely injuring nine-year-old LaDerihanna.

Holmes’ family said she’s a princess; the baby of the family with five older brothers.

They say she’s a good student, she’s in 4th grade and loves to cheer and dance.

“It hit her head-on, and it didn’t just hit her, it knocked her through a brick wall into their house,” said L. Chris Stewart, the family’s attorney.

Stewart says it’s a miracle she survived this.

“We heard a deafening sound,” added Bolton, “I ran outside, and they were screaming for me to get my baby.”

Chaos ensued as family members and neighbors rushed to her side. In the midst of all this, the occupants of the car took off.

“The passenger jumped out immediately and ran,” added Bolton, “LaDerihanna was laying lifeless on the ground.”

Holmes’ dad, Derryl, picked her up, put her in his car and drove her to the hospital.

“I laid her head on my leg, and I put my hand on her chest, and I drove with one hand and made sure she had a heartbeat the whole way there,” Derryl said.

Holmes has a severely fractured skull, a broken pelvic bone in three places, lacerations to her back and the back of her head, and the right valve in her heart is leaking.

“She’s going to have to learn how to walk again,” said Bolton.

Police found the owner of the car, but Bolton says her story doesn’t match up.

“The lady [is] saying she was at work, and left it with her older boyfriend, it’s not possible, because these two guys were young,” added Bolton.

Right now, they’re trying to figure out how the car got into the possession of the two men in the video.

“Do some work and get these guys, and bring some justice to my baby girl, please,” pleaded Bolton to police.

The family’s attorney says police told them they had strong leads.

Holmes is going to physical therapy and while it’s going to be a very long road, doctors believe she’ll make a full recovery.

A link to the family's GoFundMe page for her recovery is here.