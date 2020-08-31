George Buss is known for performing a reenactment of Lincoln's address at Gettysburg National Military Park.

FREEPORT, Ill. — A man known for being an Abraham Lincoln impersonator has been arrested on child porn and prostitution charges.

According to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office, George Buss, 63, is in jail on charges of possessing child pornography and patronizing a prostitute.

According to WICS in Springfield, Illinois, Buss is from Freeport and was arrested Friday after an investigation that began in February. The television station said a 22-year-old man was also arrested as part of the investigation.

Buss is known for performing a reenactment of President Lincoln's address at Gettysburg National Military Park, according to The Charlotte Observer.

He's also a retired teacher and has been a Lincoln impersonator around Illinois and the United States since 1986.

His Lincoln impersonator website no longer exists.

