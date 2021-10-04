Drugs and guns: $2 million worth of suspected liquid meth found in Henry County home

Authorities estimate the street value of the drugs at over $2 million.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A search warrant conducted at a home outside east of Stockbridge on Thursday uncovered millions of dollars worth of drugs and several weapons.

The Henry County Police Department reported on Friday that its narcotic agents and SWAT team conducted the search of a home on Asa Moseley Road - a long residential road near Highway 155 and the Whitehouse community. There, they found what police believe is 450 pounds of liquid methamphetamine worth more than $2 million. Eleven firearms were also uncovered.