GBI investigating after resource officer at Lithonia High School involved in parking lot shooting incident

According to a statement from DeKalb County Schools, there was a disturbance in the school's parking lot where an officer discharged a weapon.

LITHONIA, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a school resource officer was involved in a shooting at Lithonia High School Thursday afternoon.

The GBI said the agency was requested to assist with the case by the DeKalb County Schools Department of Public Safety and officials are currently working to gather more information. No students were involved in the shooting incident, according to the GBI.

The GBI later gave an update during a press conference Thursday evening.

"It is still very early in the investigation, but what we know so far is a teacher spotted two men that were on campus at Lithonia High School. They were two men who should not have been on campus and alerted a school resource officer," GBI spokesperson Nelly Miles said.

The GBI said when the school resource officer went to approach the men, the two men started to run away. Shortly after, the GBI said one of the men drove his car toward the resource officer and the officer fired shots, with bullets hitting the suspect's car and grazing one of the men.

"We had medical personnel on scene, they did not have to go to a hospital and the men are in custody now," Miles said.

The GBI is working to understand who these men are, why they were at the school and what exactly occurred during the incident. GBI investigators are conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage to figure out what happened.

The school district said there were no injuries to students and the incident is still under investigation.

"The safety and well-being of DCSD students and staff remains a top priority," the district said.