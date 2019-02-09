ODESSA, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies held a press conference Monday afternoon at the University of Texas Permian Basin, laying out more details about the mass shooting that ended with seven people dead in the west Texas towns of Midland and Odessa.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs said the shooter called 911 about 15 minutes before the shooting began.

"It was frankly a rambling statement about some of the atrocities he felt he had gone through. He did not make a threat during that phone call," said Combs.

Combs said the shooter also called 911 after the shooting began. He did not have details on what Combs said but that he did identify himself as the gunman.

Officials said the ATF and other authorities were investigating how the shooter obtained his weapon.

ATF Special Agent John Wester said the shooter failed a previous background check when he attempted to purchase a gun.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said the shooter's previous interactions with the Odessa police were minor in nature.

Gerke did not release details on the shooter's motivation.

Combs said they had completed a search of the shooter's property Sunday. He could not comment on the inside of the house but he said the outside was not clean.

"The conditions reflect what we believe his mental state was going into this," said Combs.

Combs stressed Saturday's shooting was not unique in nature to other previous shootings.

"The most important characteristic where people can help us is this spiraling downward path that these individuals have that they they lose mental capacity," said Combs. "They become more mentally challenged and there's a way to break that path. I really do believe that by people who see it."

Combs said in 2018 there were 27 major active shooters in U.S. which is every two weeks.

Combs stressed the importance of reporting what they believe might be a dangerous change in someone's behavior.

"In very few instances do people then reach out to a mental health professional or a boss at law enforcement to say 'hey this person is a concern,'" said Combs. "This is what I have seen and it has me very concerned. If we could do more of that I think some of these we might be able to stop."

Combs said changes of behavior could be suddenly purchasing a lot of firearms or watching violent videos online.

"There are some very graphic and disturbing videos that are out there and we have had tips on the terrorism side where people have seen others watching beheading videos at work then they call the FBI. That's a great idea, said Combs."

Combs called the investigation a massive evidence collection operation with 15 separate scenes and three evidence collection teams.

The terrifying chain of events began when state troopers tried pulling over a gold car mid-Saturday afternoon on I-20 for failing to signal a left turn, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Katherine Cesinger said. Before the vehicle came to a complete stop, the driver "pointed a rifle toward the rear window of his car and fired several shots" toward the patrol car stopping him. The gunshots struck one of two troopers inside the patrol car, Cesinger said, after which the gunman fled and continued shooting.

Two other police officers were shot before the suspect was killed. Authorities say the trooper was in serious but stable condition on Saturday, and the other officers were stable.

The shooting comes just four weeks after a gunman in the Texas border city of El Paso killed 22 people after opening fire at a Walmart. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week held two meetings with lawmakers about how to prevent more mass shootings in Texas. He said he would visit the area Sunday.

RELATED: 'Love you all dearly' | Mother of injured West Texas toddler shares emotional post

RELATED: So many crime scenes, so many emotions for West Texans

RELATED: Records show Midland-Odessa shooter once lived in Lorena and Waco