ABBEVILLE, Ga. — Jury selection started Monday morning in Wilcox County Superior Court for the man accused of concealing Tara Grinstead's body over a decade ago.

Grinstead was the south Georgia beauty queen and teacher who went missing from her home in Ocilla in Irwin County in October 2005.

Dukes is charged with four counts in Wilcox County: two counts of making false statements, one count of hindering apprehension of a criminal and one count of concealing the death of another.

Judge Robert Chasteen, Jr. began weeding out the jurors just after 9:20 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

Upon asking if anyone was related to Dukes, a couple stood up and the wife said she was related to his step-father. Both the husband and wife were dismissed.

9:50 a.m.

District Attorney for the Cordele Circuit, Brad Rigby, began questioning potential jurors in small groups.

With the first group, Rigby asked if anyone knew Dukes or his relatives, like his mother. At least three raised their hands. Rigby also asked if anyone knew Ryan Duke, the man accused of actually killing Grinstead, or his defense lawyers. The same was done for witnesses in the case.

Several potential jurors in the first group raised their hands when asked if they'd followed the case through social media or media outlets. At least one admitted to listening to two episodes of the podcast, Up and Vanished. The podcast has covered Grinstead's case in the past.

Rigby also asked if any of the potential jurors had participated in searches for Grinstead.

This is a developing story, stick with 13WMAZ for updates.