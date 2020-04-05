PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Lizella man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly shooting his ex-wife and kidnapping her son.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says they got a call from a witness on Sherwood Boulevard in Byron around 11:30 p.m. Sunday,

The witness said he heard a gunshot and then saw a man dragging a woman into his car at a neighbor’s home, Deese says.

When the witness tried to intervene, the man pulled a gun on him and drove off.

The witness said he could tell the woman had been shot, according to Deese.

At this point, Deese says the 911 center put out a call to local hospitals to be on the lookout for a woman who had been shot.

The Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon reported they were treating a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound from Peach County.

She told the hospital her ex-husband shot her and kidnapped her 1-year-old son, Deese says.

A BOLO was issued early on Monday according to Deese, and the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office notified them that they found the suspect’s car at the Huddle House off I-16.

Deese says Bibb County told them the suspect, 25-year-old Michael Lipford, was in custody and the child was safe.

The woman is in stable condition at the Medical Center, and an investigator is speaking with her right now, Deese says.

Lipford was booked for aggravated assault, but Deese says he expects additional charges.

