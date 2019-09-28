Dustin Westfall, once a praised nurse, faced a judge on Friday for his sentencing hearing following a massive drug bust.

“I’ll never forgive myself for the choices I’ve made,” said Westfall.

He pleaded guilty and apologized to his family in court.

One by one they read letters aloud too, asking for the minimum mandatory sentence, which would be 15 years, in hopes that Westfall could get out to see his kids before they are too old. He has five children under the age of eight.

Crystal Blount, who was also arrested in the drug raid, testified for the state describing Westfall as manipulative and sometimes violent to other members in the operation.

“He hit them with weapons,” she said.

The state asked for 30 years, emphasizing the large quantities of meth and heroin that they had in their possession.

Circuit Judge Mark Borello settled on 25 years.

State Prosecutor Leah Hogg says his drug supply leaves countless victims.

“It’s an extremely fair sentence for four counts at the amount of meth that he trafficked,” she said. “There’s so much meth, it’s hard to say how many people were impacted by that distribution.”

Westfall’s family was too emotional to comment more after the sentencing.

He has 30 days to appeal.