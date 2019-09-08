HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections took to social media Friday to give kudos to the staff who found contraband in an unusual place.

Staffers at the Lee Arrendale State Prison in Habersham County found an altered football "between the fences," authorities said.

The football likely wasn't meant for recreation purposes at the women's prison located near Gainesville. The football contained approximately 600 cigarettes and six packs of rolling papers.

