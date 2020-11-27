Family works with other mothers, LMPD interim chief to turn grief into kindness for almost 50 families struggling through the holidays.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "The last words he said to me was that he loved me. I'm happy that I was able to tell him I loved him. That was my last words to him, and I'm happy my child knows his family loved him."



It's been almost a year since Krista and Nevada Gwynn lost their son, Christian. The 19-year-old was shot and killed on December 19th near 43rd and Market.



"It's just hard. Today's my birthday and it's hard that he's not here teasing me about getting old," Krista Gwynn said.



Christian's family must also fight through their first Thanksgiving without him.



"Cooking don't seem like cooking. When I ask my kids what they want, it's just, ya know whatever mom," Krista Gwynn said.



The Gwynns know they aren't the only ones with an empty seat at the table this year 2020 has become Louisville's deadliest year. The city has recorded nearly 150 murders.

"It's almost traumatic, almost traumatizing."

It's why the Gwynns teamed up with other mothers local organizations and they even worked with LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry. Together they collected and delivered turkey dinners to almost 50 families struggling through the holidays.

Krista said, "Chris was a giving kid, and to see other people smile made Chris smile."



A way to get through the pain--the Gwynn's won't only save a *plate* for Christian this year. He has a whole table dedicated just to him. Gwynn said Thanksgiving was Christian's favorite holiday.



No one has been arrested for Christian's murder and while this family waits for answers they hope no other families have to deal with a loss this holiday.



"I'm thankful that I had Chris in my life as long as I had Chris in my life. Just be thankful for one day, stop killing, if it's just for one day, stop," Krista pleads.

Next month marks one year since Christian Gwynn was killed.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip by calling 574-LMPD.