LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — An LSU student was found shot to death inside of a car on Government Street in Baton Rouge Friday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 21-year-old Allison Rice was found around 2:15 a.m. Investigators said she had been shot several times.

An LSU spokesperson confirmed that Rice was enrolled at the university.

"The LSU community is sadden(ed) to hear of senior Allison Rice being killed overnight. Her family and friends are in our thoughts, and we encourage anyone who may have more information about this crime to contact Baton Rouge Police."

Rice was a senior marketing major from Geismar in Ascension Parish.

The part of Government Street where she was found is near a popular late night gathering spot for students and young professionals. Bars have to close at 2 p.m. in Baton Rouge so it appears she was killed shortly after closing.

LSU said that any of her friends and classmates that would like to speak with someone about this or needs help processing this loss can contact the Mental Health Service in the Student Health Center (225-578-8774).

"My heart goes out to the family, loved ones, and classmates of Allison Rice, a young student who had her entire life in front of her," said Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Broome.

Police are still collecting evidence to determine suspects and a possible motive in the killing.