LUMBER CITY, Ga. — Investigators are looking at possible connections between a mobile-home fire in Telfair County and a fatal shooting the same day.

On Tuesday, the state fire commissioner's office asked the public for information about a fire last Thursday at a home on North Johnson Street, Lumber City.

The fire appeared to cause major damage to the 14-by-70 foot Fleetwood mobile home.

According to a news release from the state fire office, the fire started in the living room.

While the fire has not been labeled arson, the fire commissioner's office says anybody with information about how it started can call their hotline at 1-800-282-5804.

According to the GBI, a Lumber City 16-year-old died after being shot by a homeowner during an attempted robbery Thursday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: GBI: Telfair County teen killed in shooting was robbery suspect

Two other teens who allegedly took part in the attempted robbery were arrested in connection with the case.

TCSO

The burned trailer and the shooting scene are less than a mile apart.

By email, Lindsay Wilkes of the GBI's Eastman office said they're in touch with Lumber City police and the state fire commissioner's office to determine if the two cases are connected.

